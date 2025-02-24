Man held for sodomising teen boy in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, Feb 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday for allegedly sexually exploiting a teenage boy, police said.

Mumtaz Hasan Khan allegedly lured the 14-year-old boy from a different community to his house on Sunday and sodomised him. He fled when the boy's uncle arrived at the spot, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar Sagar said.

The accused was booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the Hindu Jagran Manch held a protest and demanded action.