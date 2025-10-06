Man held for son's murder; four others arrested in separate case in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Five persons, including a man accused of murdering his son, were arrested in two separate cases in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Monday.

In the first case, the accused, identified as Amit Kumar Thakur of Ratanpur village under Panki police station limits, allegedly killed his 18-year-old son, Suraj Kumar, late on Saturday night.

Panki circle inspector Punam Toppo said, "The accused murdered his son on Saturday night and fled. We received a tip-off about his presence in a deserted area of Ratanpur village. Police conducted a raid and arrested him on Sunday." During interrogation, Thakur reportedly confessed to the crime and told police he had not spoken to his wife for over a year, but his son remained in contact with her, which angered him.

"On Saturday night, he allegedly axed his son to death," Toppo said, adding that the weapon used in the crime has been recovered and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a special police team arrested four members of a gang at Medininagar bus stand on Monday. They were allegedly involved in going door-to-door, taking gold and silver jewelry under the pretext of cleaning it, and then disappearing.

The accused were identified as Shambhu Kumar Sah (43), Shashibhushan (27), Tinku Kumar Soni (25), and Sumit Soni (27), all from Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

SP Reeshma Rameson said, "They were arrested from a bus stand, where their suspicious activities caught the attention of policemen deployed there."