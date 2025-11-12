Man held for stabbing cab driver over altercation on parking in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a cab driver during an altercation over parking in Delhi’s Nand Nagri, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sharukh, a resident of Sunder Nagari in northeast Delhi, had been absconding for nearly two months since the incident, police said.

The incident took place on September 15 when Sharukh and his associate, Qayyum, got into a heated argument with cab driver Md Qamar over the issue of parking and removing a vehicle, a senior police officer said.

During the scuffle, Sharukh stabbed Qamar in the abdomen with a sharp weapon and fled. Qamar was rushed to the hospital, he said.

A case was registered, and Sharukh went into hiding to evade arrest. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Tahirpur on November 10. After keeping the area under surveillance, they apprehended a man moving suspiciously, who was later identified as Sharukh.

"Initially, the accused tried to mislead the police, but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to having stabbed Md Qamar along with his associate Qayyum," a senior officer said.

Police said Sharukh was arrested, and information about his arrest has been shared with the Nand Nagari police for further legal proceedings. His associate Qayyum remains absconding.

According to police records, Sharukh is a school dropout and works as a labourer. He was previously involved in a murder case at the same police station and was released on bail about a year ago.

"After his release, Sharukh resumed criminal activities and sought to build a local network of offenders in the area," the officer added.

Police said he had been hiding in isolated places for the past three months to avoid arrest. Further investigation is underway to trace his absconding associate and verify his role in other offences, they added. PTI SSJ SSJ HIG HIG