Man held for stabbing, injuring wife in Thane

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring his 27-year-old wife in Kopri area of Thane East, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when accused Dnyaneshwar Malusare (37) had an argument with his wife, the Kopri police station official said.

"He stabbed his wife in the neck with a knife. She is admitted in a nearby hospital. On her complaint, we registered a case against Malusare for attempted murder, criminal intimidation and other offences and arrested him," the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM