Man held for stabbing pregnant wife to death in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in a village here, police said on Sunday.

Sapna, a resident of Jatav Gate, married Ravishankar (28) in January this year.

However, due to marital discord, Sapna had been staying with her sister for the past five months, police said.

Ganganagar Station House Officer (SHO) Anup Singh said that on Saturday morning, Ravishankar visited his wife at her sister's home and took her inside on the pretext of having a conversation.

He later locked the door and attacked her with a knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds and killing her on the spot, police said.

Following the attack, the accused called the police himself and confessed to the crime.

Circle Officer (CO) Shiv Pratap Singh said that the victim's family has claimed that Sapna was seven months pregnant, though confirmation of the pregnancy will await the post-mortem report.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the accused was upset that Sapna continued to visit her sister's house and had also been staying there with her brother-in-law, which is said to have angered Ravishankar.

A detailed probe is underway, police added. PTI COR ABN HIG