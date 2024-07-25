Man held for stabbing teen in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teenager in the north Delhi area, police said on Thursday.

Police said they got a PCR call about the incident at around 10.50 pm on July 21.

The victim, identified as Zahid (18), was attacked by unknown persons. He was taken to Deep Chand Hospital and later referred to Safdurjung Hospital in serious condition, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The police registered an FIR and launched a probe into the matter. Following this, Bharat was arrest from Kishanganj area on July 23.

"Bharat confessed to his involvement and disclosed that on the night of July 21, he along with Dhirender were going to Rakhi Market Zakhira. While on the way, they got into an argument with Zahid. In a fit of rage, Bharat stabbed the boy with the intention to kill," Meena said.

The investigation is underway and efforts are on to apprehend Dhirender, the DCP added. PTI BM NSM NB