Man held for stabbing wife to death

Palghar, Sep 14 (PTI) Police have arrested a 38-year-old man from Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following an argument with her, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Gopal Rathod, had a habit of drinking liquor and would trouble his family members after returning home drunk, an official of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said.

"Around 4.30 am on Friday, an argument broke out between him and his 32-year-old wife Bharati. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her to death," he said.

Their neighbours alerted the police, following which a team was sent to the spot. The victim's body was taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused was later arrested and booked under sections 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR NP