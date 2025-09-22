Man held for stabbing wife to death in Greater Noida

Noida, Sep 22 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Rampur Fatehpur village under Dadri Police Station limits in Greater Noida.

The accused, identified as Sonu Sharma (28), a native of Bulandshahr district and currently living on rent in Rampur Fatehpur, was arrested with the knife used in the crime and a mobile phone, Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar said.

He has been sent to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, the victim, Chanchal Sharma (26), was allegedly killed by her husband on September 21. A case under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was registered at Dadri Police Station based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

During interrogation, Sonu confessed to the murder, claiming he was upset with his wife's behaviour, police added.