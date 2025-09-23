Man held for stabbing woman to death, injuring 2 in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 39-year-old woman was stabbed to death and two others were injured after a man attacked them in a home in west Delhi's Khyala area on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Nusrat (39), while the injured women, Akbari (42) and Saniya (20), were admitted to hospital for treatment, he said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 8.05 am reporting a murder at JJ Colony in Khyala.

"A team from the local police station rushed to the spot where Nusrat was found dead on the second floor of a house, while the two injured were shifted to hospital," said the officer.

The complainant in the case, Usman (19), told police that the accused, identified as Istekhar Ahmad alias Babbu (49), attacked the women inside the house, police said.

The officer added, "The accused was caught red-handed by family members and handed over to the police team. He has been taken into custody. The motive behind the crime is being investigated." Police said a case has been registered and crime and forensic teams inspected the crime scene, and the body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.