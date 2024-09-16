Man held for stalking, following minor girls in Delhi Cantt

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman and her daughters in the Delhi Cantonment area, police said on Monday.

The complainant alleged that at 8.30 pm on August 23, she was walking towards Gopinath market with her mother and two daughters. Her daughters were 100-150 metres ahead of her, when a car started following them continuously for almost 15 minutes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The complainant alerted her daughters and also posted about the matter on social media. She also filed a complaint at Delhi Cantt police station the next day, he said.

An FIR was registered under 78(1) BNS and 12 POCSO Act and further investigation was taken up, the DCP said.

A team was formed to nab the offender. The team analysed CCTV track of the alleged car for more than 115 kilometres covering from Delhi Cantonment to Pari chowk in Noida and then back to Delhi. However, complete footage trail could not be checked as no CCTV were present in UP beyond Pari Chowk, the police said.

"Number of the vehicle was obtained which was found in the name of Tinku, the son of a criminal who is wanted in an attempt to murder case in UP and has been absconding since last six months," the DCP said.

The team came to know that the registered car often comes to Delhi from Chilla check post of UP-Delhi border and returns after sometime, he said.

"The team was posted there for 10 days at the check-post and the accused, identified as Rajat (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar, was nabbed. He was produced before the court and sent to Judicial custody," DCP Meena added. PTI BM NB