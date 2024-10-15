Man held for stalking, harassing minor girl in Thane

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly stalking and harassing an 11-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old accused had stalked the victim on her return from school on multiple occasions. He had also allegedly tried to grab her and urged her to get into an auto-rickshaw, causing her distress and embarrassment, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The man also threatened to harm the girl if she informed about the offence to anyone.

The girl's mother complained to police on Sunday following which the man was arrested.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. PTI COR GK