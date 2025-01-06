Man held for stalking, harassing teen girl; video of public punishment goes viral

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was arrested in Kashimira in Thane district on Monday for allegedly stalking and harassing a teenage girl, a police official said.

He used to follow the 15-year-old girl routinely and subject her to harassment, the Kashimira police station official said.

"After the girl told her parents about the ordeal, they kept a watch and caught the accused in the act today. He was handed over to police after several persons paraded him in a half-naked state. A video of the episode has gone viral on social media," the official said.

He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official added. PTI COR BNM