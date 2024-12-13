Man held for stalking, outraging modesty of 58-year-old woman in Colaba

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman in Colaba in south Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

Accused Nuren Mohammed Khalid, a resident of Govandi, is originally from Basti in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Mumbai four months ago.

"He is a tailor. On Wednesday, he followed a 58-year-old woman till her house, made obscene gestures and then locked it from outside when she shut the door in fright. The woman is staying with the family of her male friend. She initially declined to approach police but her friend's son lodged a complaint against an unidentified person," the official said.

A case was taken under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74, 78(2), 79, 296(a) for stalking, outraging modesty and other offences, the Colaba police station official said.

"Khalid was held on the basis of CCTV footage. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI DC BNM