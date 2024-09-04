Man held for stalking woman at railway station

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the district for allegedly stalking a young woman, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a 21-year-old student from Thane, was walking down the platform at Titwala railway station on Monday afternoon when Nikhilesh Ramesh Harad allegedly followed her and made inappropriate remarks.

He continued to follow her even after she left the station premises, the woman claimed in her complaint.

The Government Railway Police at Kalyan registered an FIR against the accused under section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and he was arrested early Tuesday morning, an official said. PTI COR KRK