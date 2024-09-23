Man held for stealing bus in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sept 23 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a state-run RTC bus parked at a depot in Nirmal town of Telangana, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 11 pm when the man, scaled the compound wall of the depot and drove off with the bus even as security personnel there noticed it and alerted the police.

Upon receiving information, a police team pursued the bus to some distance and stopped it. The accused, who was in an inebriated state, was also nabbed, police said.

Based on a complaint by the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), a case was registered against the man and he was arrested, police added. PTI VVK ROH