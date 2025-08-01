Man held for stealing commuter's mobile phone in Delhi Metro, 2 phones recovered

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a commuter's mobile phone while travelling in the Delhi Metro, police said on Friday.

Two mobile phones have been recovered from the accused, Mohammad Anam they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the commuter lodged a complaint alleging that his mobile phone was stolen while travelling between Lal Quila and Mandi House metro stations.

Based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered at the Supreme Court Metro police station, police said.

A police team analysed CCTV footage from metro stations and inside train coaches to trace the suspect. On Thursday, with the help of a local informer, the accused, was apprehended.

During interrogation, he confessed to the theft and revealed his involvement in similar crimes in the past. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM OZ OZ