Man held for stealing former employer's vehicle; tells cops he needed funds for sister's wedding

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stealing his former employer's vehicle to raise money for his sister's wedding, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Accused Brajeshkumar Ramgopal Rekwar alias Tiger was held from Goregaon and the pick-up vehicle worth Rs 4.25 lakh has been recovered, the Aarey police station official said.

"He stole the vehicle from Ambawadi in Aarey Colony on the night of January 17. The vehicle belonged to Malad-based businessman Ranjitkumar Rajedev Mishra, who runs a business involving decoration materials. A probe led by senior inspector Ravindra Patil using CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped trace the accused to Santosh Nagar in Goregaon," the official said.

"Rekwar had driven the vehicle to Nashik and parked it at the railway station, planning to sell it later for Rs 1.5-2 lakh and then flee to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. Rekwar had previously worked for Mishra. After leaving the job, he reportedly pursued acting in web series and television serials before taking up driving work," the official added.

He has told police he decided to steal the vehicle as he was facing financial difficulties and was in urgent need of funds for his sister's wedding, the official said. PTI ZA BNM