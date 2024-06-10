Man held for stealing gold worth Rs 1.3 cr from jewellery store in Thane

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested an employee of a jewellery store in connection with the theft of gold worth Rs 1.3 crore, an official said on Monday.

A police team on Friday apprehended the accused, Vishalsingh Kansing Rajput (29), from Mount Abu in Rajasthan in connection with the theft at a store in the Naupada area on May 11, said assistant commissioner of police Naupada, Priya Dhakne.

The accused, who worked as a salesperson at the store, had allegedly decamped with jewellery worth Rs 1.3 crore, she said.

Based on a complaint, the police had registered an FIR under section 381 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Investigations revealed that Rajput was a history-sheeter and had a theft case in his name in Mumbai, he said.

To evade arrest, the accused had taken away his Aadhaar card and other documents pertaining to his identity from the shop, the official said.

On examining CCTV data, the police found that Rajput had changed ten autorickshaws to travel from Thane to Vasai, from where he took a bus to Ahmedabad, he said.

Over the next few weeks, the accused kept changing his locations in Gujarat and Rajasthan before he was traced to Mount Abu, the official said.

Senior inspector Abhay Mahajan said jewellery worth Rs 1.26 crore has already been recovered from the accused, who has been remanded in police custody till June 12. PTI COR ARU