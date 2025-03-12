Man held for stealing idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar district

Palghar, Mar 12 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a temple in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and stealing an idol, a crown and Rs 15,000 from the shrine, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the Samudri Mata temple near Pimpal Naka, Chinchani, was burgled on the intervening night of February 27 and 28.

A silver idol of Lord Shiva, a silver crown and Rs 15,000 were stolen from the temple, said District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

After working on several inputs, police tracked down the alleged thief, later identified as Subash Shitalprasad Kevat of Nashik district, and arrested him, the official said.

“All the stolen valuables have been recovered, and further legal proceedings are underway,” said Patil. PTI COR NR