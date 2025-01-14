Man held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery from him, they said.

The accused, identified as Manthan alias Bobby, was a resident of Rajapuri in Delhi, police said.

The officer said that on January 8 an e-FIR was registered by Kamlesh Ojha reporting theft of jewellery and cash from his residence. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

The team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas and identified the accused.

"The team laid a trap near a government school in Bindapur late on January 8. At around midnight, they apprehended Manthan while he was attempting to sell the stolen items," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Manthan admitted his crime and said that he was a drug addict. PTI BM HIG