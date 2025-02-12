Man held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 1.5 cr from store in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a man from Rishikesh for allegedly stealing Rs 1.5 crore worth of gold and diamond jewellery from a shop in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The burglar, Soib (31), allegedly also stole Rs 26,000 cash from a shop that sold items for newborn babies. He was previously involved in eight other criminal cases, they said.

Police have also nabbed two men -- Sumit Soni (30) and Manik Kadam (42) who allegedly received the stolen articles.

With their arrest, 100 grams of stolen diamonds, a 10-gram gold chain purchased using stolen money and 57 grams of fine-quality gold extracted by melting the stolen jewellery were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

According to police, Soib allegedly attempted to steal from a jewellery showroom on the intervening night of January 14-15 but was unsuccessful and stole Rs 26,000 from a newborn babies' store nearby.

On January 29, he allegedly returned to the jewellery store and broke in by breaking a glass in the washroom, an officer said.

When police reached the spot, they found jewellery worth around Rs 1.50 crore missing, he said.

Police said analysis of over 500 CCTV cameras revealed the suspect arriving at Lajpat Nagar on a bike taxi via Ring Road. The bike aggregator confirmed to police that Soib was dropped near the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, they said.

Police then located Soib in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and arrested him there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Soib allegedly revealed that he sold the stolen jewellery to Soni for Rs 6.60 lakh immediately after the theft.

At his instance, raids were conducted at Madangir and Soni was arrested, the DCP said. Some jewellery was recovered from him.

Soni allegedly confessed to extracting diamonds from the stolen jewellery and selling gold worth Rs 8 lakh to Kadam. Based on Soni's disclosure, Kadam was arrested from south Delhi and 57 grams of fine-quality gold, extracted from melted stolen jewellery was recovered, they said. PTI NIT 2/12/2025 9:38:03 PM NIT SKY SKY