Man held for stealing laptops worth Rs 14 lakh in Thane district

Thane, May 14 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested a 24-year-old for allegedly stealing laptops worth Rs 14 lakh, which he was to deliver to godowns of a logistics company in Gujarat, an official said on Tuesday.

The police apprehended the accused, Mushrif Khan (24), during an all-out operation on Monday based on a complaint lodged by a transporter, senior inspector Nishikant Vishwakar of the Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi division said.

Khan was entrusted 21 laptops worth Rs 14 lakh from a logistics company's godown in Bhiwandi to be delivered to godowns in Baroda and Ahmedabad in Gujarat on May 7, he said.

A police team from Bhiwandi spotted the accused during an all-out operation, questioned him and recovered some of the stolen laptops, the official said. PTI COR ARU