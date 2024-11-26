Man held for stealing motorcycles; 10 vehicles recovered

Latur, Nov 26 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and recovered from him 10 motorcycles worth Rs 3.50 lakh that he stole in Latur city of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old accused, Lakhan Waghambar Chaparwale (24), was arrested on Monday, he said.

"On Monday, the crime branch of the Latur police received a tip-off about a suspect trying to sell a stolen motorcycle on the city outskirts. The team rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused," he said.

During his interrogation, the suspect admitted to stealing the motorcycles in Latur, Nanded and Pune districts. The investigation led to the recovery of 10 stolen motorcycles, worth approximately Rs 3.50 lakh, he said. PTI COR NP