Man held for stealing passenger's bag in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a commuter's bag containing electronic items from a moving Delhi Metro train on the Airport Express Line, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Gorango Thokdar, a resident of Delhi's Nand Nagri, from the details obtained through an online transaction that he made to purchase the metro ticket.

The incident took place on May 24 when the complainant's bag was stolen while he was travelling from New Delhi Metro Station to Yashobhoomi in Dwarka on the Airport Express Line.

According to the complainant, the bag contained an Apple MacBook Pro, another laptop, and some other articles. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered on May 25.

A police team analysed CCTV camera footage from the metro stations and trains along the route, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said.

"The suspect was seen entering Yashobhoomi Dwarka Station using a QR code ticket. The ticket purchase details obtained from DMRC revealed that it had been paid through Paytm UPI, leading investigators to identify the suspect. He was apprehended and all stolen items were recovered," the DCP said. PTI BM SHS RHL