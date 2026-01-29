Man held for stealing Rs 18 lakh ornaments from jewellery shop in Palghar

Palghar, Jan 29 (PTI) A 42-year-old man with criminal records has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth about Rs 18 lakh from a jewellery shop in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

A big chunk of the stolen valuables has been recovered from the man, identified as Mohammad Kalam Salamuddin Ansari, an official said.

According to an official release, Ansari walked into Mahalaxmi Jewellers in Vikramgad on January 14 and stole 148.9 grams of gold tops, worth about Rs 18 lakh, when the staff were busy.

Working on various inputs, the Palghar district rural police tracked down Ansari to Bhiwandi in the neighbouring Thane district.

Police have recovered 39 pairs of gold tops, weighing 101 grams, the release said, adding that Ansari has been remanded in police custody till January 30.

Ansari is a habitual offender who faces 13 property-related crimes, the release added. PTI COR NR