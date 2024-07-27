Man held for stealing Rs 24 lakh from safe in Mizoram district court

Aizawl, Jul 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested on the charge of stealing over Rs 24 lakh from a safe in the Aizawl district court, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused, a "proxy worker", allegedly broke into the court of the special Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act and used a hacksaw blade to cut the hinges of the safe on June one.

A "proxy worker" is someone who works as a substitute for the original employee. In this case, the father of the accused is the original worker.

The man had fled after stealing Rs 24,87,084, Aizawl Superintendent of Police Rahool Alwal told a press conference.

He was arrested from a friend's residence in South Mizoram's Lunglei town and brought to Aizawl earlier this week.

With the stolen money, he stayed at posh hotels in Aizawl, bought a Rs 2.5 lakh two-wheeler and purchased some costly garments, the police officer said.

He also deposited Rs 16.5 lakh in his bank account.

Alwal said during the arrest, Rs 36,000 cash was recovered from the accused who is now in police custody. PTI COR NN