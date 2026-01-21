Man held for stealing valuables from train passengers; Rs 21 lakh jewellery recovered

Thane, Jan 21 (PTI) A 38-year-old man has been arrested for stealing jewellery from the bags and purses of passengers on long-distance trains and valuables worth over Rs 21 lakh have been recovered from him, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Vinay Rameshchandra Soni, a resident of Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed on January 14.

“The accused has been involved in multiple cases of lifting satchels, trolley bags and purses of railway passengers during overnight journeys,” said senior inspector Vijay Khedkar of the special task force, GRP.

He said a probe was launched after a complaint was registered at the Kalyan railway police station in Maharashtra’s Thane district in June 2025. The complainant told the GRP that his bag containing ornaments valued at Rs 63,000 was stolen during his journey on the Patna Express.

During follow-up investigations on January 17 and 18, stolen gold and silver jewellery worth nearly Rs 21 lakh, linked to multiple cases registered at Kalyan railway police station, was recovered. With Soni’s arrest, six theft cases have been solved, he added. PTI COR NR