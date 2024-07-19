Man held for stealing vehicle in Palghar district

Palghar, Jul 19 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a 24-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly stealing a vehicle, an official said on Friday.

The official said an Eco car parked in front of a house at Sakwar in Virar was stolen in June following which a case was registered at Mandvi police station.

After working on several leads, police arrested the accused, Arbaz Atik Misal, from Nallasopara on July 15 and recovered the vehicle from him.

Senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the Crime Unit - III of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police said Misal is also involved in many cases of theft of vehicles and cattle. PTI COR NR