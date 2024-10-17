Man held for storing 4,965 kg illegal firecrackers in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) The police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man from Ballia district after seizing 4,965 kg of illegal firecrackers from his possession, officials said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Anil Kumar Jha said, "A SWAT team along with the local police arrested Avinash Kumar Verma from Rasra town after seizing 4,965 kg of illegal firecrackers stored in 192 cartons and 11 sacks." A case has been registered against Verma under the relevant sections of the Explosives Act, 1884, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Jha said. PTI COR CDN ARI