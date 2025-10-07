Man held for strangling grandson to death in UP's Jhansi over quarrels, theft

Jhansi, Oct 6 (PTI) A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his eight-year-old grandson to death after he sometimes stole money from him, police said on Monday.

According to police, Sarman (50) wanted his daughter-in-law, Chandramukhi, to leave the house as she often quarrelled with his wife, Shanti Devi.

On the evening of October 4, Rajendra from Chakara village informed the police that his eight-year-old son, Mukesh, had gone missing since 1 pm, said the local Lahchura police station in-charge, Sarita Mishra. A missing report was lodged, and a search operation was launched.

Later that night, Mukesh's body was recovered from a haystack inside his house.

The post-mortem confirmed that the child had been strangled to death.

During the investigation, the child's grandfather emerged as a suspect.

Police said that during interrogation, he confessed to killing the boy.

Sarman told the police that he was scolding Mukesh and, in a fit of rage, strangled him, later hiding the body in the hay to avoid being caught.

Sarman has been arrested and sent to jail under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen an offender from punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police added.