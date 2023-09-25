Man held for strangling his mentally-challenged daughter to death

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 10-year-old mentally-challenged daughter to death in their house in Thane district of Maharashtra a day before, police said on Monday.

The couple has four daughters, aged between 5 to 14, and the youngest of them lives with her grandparents in their native village, a police official said.

The accused Manoj Agrahari allegedly strangled his daughter, Lovely, at their home in Dombivli when other members had gone out, an official said quoting the FIR.

Agrahari is an alcoholic and used to beat his wife, he said.

The accused works at a grocery shop while his wife is employed at a company in the MIDC area of Dombivli.

The victim, Lovely, has been mentally challenged and also speech and hearing impaired since her birth.

According to the complaint, Agrahari went to the scrap shop where his 14-year-old daughter was working on Sunday and told her that Lovely was dead.

When the girl rushed home she saw her sister lying dead on bed and alerted her mother, the official said.

Police have registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code and conducting further investigation. PTI COR NSK