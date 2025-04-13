Man held for strangling wife in Delhi's Mahipalpur

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for strangulating his wife over domestic row in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area, an official on Sunday said.

The accused, Amit Sehrawat, who tried to pass it off as a suicide has been arrested following the post-mortem findings and his subsequent confession, he said.

The incident came to light on March 6 when a PCR call reported a woman found hanging at her residence in Mahipalpur.

The woman, identified as Kalpana (28), was rushed to a hospital in Vasant Kunj where doctors declared her brought dead.

Initially, proceedings under the law was started to inquire about the matter as no allegations of dowry harassment were made by the woman's parents, police said.

"Kalpana was married to Amit for six years and the couple have a five-year-old child. Her parents informed the police that frequent quarrels occurred between the couple but did not accuse the husband of dowry-related abuse," said the police officer.

The post-mortem conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on March 8 revealed that Kalpana died due to asphyxia caused by antemortem ligature strangulation.

The findings contradicted the suicide theory, he said.

Amit was taken into custody following the post-mortem report, police said.

Amit confessed during interrogation that after attending a wedding on March 5 and consuming alcohol, he returned home with his cousin's help. A domestic altercation broke out with Kalpana during which he strangled her in a fit of rage and later staged the scene to make it appear like suicide, they said.

He was arrested on Friday and further investigation is on to determine the complete sequence of events, police said.