Man held for strangling wife to death in Delhi's Sultanpuri

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband following a domestic quarrel in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Saturday, police said.

Police received a PCR call around noon regarding a quarrel at a house in P-Block area. A team rushed to the spot, where the woman was found lying inside a room with a scarf tied around her neck.

The woman's husband was present there and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, they said, adding that she was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The couple's two minor sons, who were present in the house at the time of the incident, told police that their father had killed their mother, officials said.

The accused, identified as Anil (39), who works as a driver in the Punjabi Bagh area, has been taken into custody.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and no angle of infidelity has surfaced so far, the police added.

The crime team inspected the scene and the body has been preserved in the mortuary for post-mortem, they said.