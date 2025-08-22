Man held for strangling wife to death in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 22 (PTI) A man has been arrested for strangling his wife to death following a domestic dispute here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Naharpur Kasan village in Manesar area on Thursday night.

An FIR has been registered at Manesar police station, they said.

According to police, the deceased Nisha Bisht and the accused Rajendra, both residents of Almora in Uttarakhand, had married in December 2024 after a courtship.

The couple, who were living in a rented house in Naharpur Kasan, used to quarrel frequently, they said. On Thursday too, they had a quarrel, during which Nisha attacked Rajendra with tongs in the kitchen. While Rajendra dodged the attack, he hit back on her head with a rolling pin. Nisha fell unconscious and sank to the floor. Still enraged, Rajendra took a scarf and strangled her to death, police said.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot on Friday morning and took custody of the woman's body.

An FIR was registered at Manesar police station and the accused husband was arrested. Police said he has confessed to the crime.

"We have kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem. The accused is being questioned," said a senior police officer. PTI COR RUK RUK