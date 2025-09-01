Man held for strangling woman to death in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his neighbour to death here, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar, the accused Rafique held his neighbour Usha (42) responsible for his wife leaving him and for receiving a smaller share in a recent family property division.

On Saturday night, Usha was found dead in her house in Barouri village.

Police said Rafique admitted during interrogation that he strangled her with a scarf while she was sleeping alone. He blamed her for instigating his wife to return to her parents' home and influencing his mother against him in the property division last week.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's nephew, Dinesh Raikwar and supporting evidence, Rafique was arrested and sent to jail, police said.