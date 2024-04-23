Man held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe on behalf of FDA official in Thane

Thane, Apr 23 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a man caught taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 on behalf of an official from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap on Monday evening and caught the accused, Roshan Modi, red-handed while accepting the bribe from the owner of a roadside eatery, deputy superintendent of the Thane Unit ACB Ashwini Patil.

The accused had arrived to accept the bribe allegedly on behalf of a food safety officer (FSO) Class-II official of the FDA, she said.

The official had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant, whose eatery was sealed by the FDA earlier this month, the official said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the arrested accused and FDA official, she added. PTI COR ARU