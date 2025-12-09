Man held for temple vandalism in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly vandalising idols and a 'havan kund' inside a temple here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Maa Govardhani temple located in Tikari village under Kachhauna Police Station limits, they said.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep, a native of the same village. A video of the ransack also surfaced on social media, police said.

Baghauli Circle Officer Praveen Kumar said the temple is an ancient shrine that draws devotees from far-off places.

The temple is looked after by local social worker RB Singh Tomar, also known as Bablu Singh.

The vandalism came to light when Bablu Singh and Roshan Verma went inside the temple for prayers, police said.