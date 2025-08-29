Man held for threatening businessman in the name of Bishnoi gang to extort Rs 25 lakh, gold

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening a businessman using the name of the Bishnoi gang to extort Rs 25 lakh and one kilogram of gold, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The Goregoan police station official identified the accused as Tejas Shelar.

"He had run up debts of Rs 3 lakh due an addiction to online games. He made several calls to the businessman, who owns a chemical unit, and sought Rs 25 lakh and one kilogram of gold after telling him his residence, office and factory were being watched by the gang. After the businessman approached police, Shelar was held from Ambernath within 18 hours of the FIR being registered," the official said.

"Shelar has confessed to the crime. Shelar, who worked with a private company in Goregaon, gathered details of the businessman, his family and business before making the threat calls. He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI ZA BNM