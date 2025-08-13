Man held for threatening security guard with air pistol in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 12 (PTI) Gurugram police arrested a man on Tuesday after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him threatening a security guard with a pistol at a residential society in the Bhondsi area, officials said.

An air pistol used in the incident has been recovered from the accused, they added.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 am on Tuesday at Signature Global City-2 society. In the video, the man is seen confronting and pointing a pistol at the security guard during an argument.

Police identified the man from the video and arrested the accused, Ramandeep Jadaj, a resident of Bestech Society near Naurangpur village.

"During questioning, Ramandeep said he had gone to his flat in Signature Global City-2 to collect some belongings. When the security personnel denied him entry without proper confirmation, he pulled out an air pistol to threaten them," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Police have taken preventive action and seized the air pistol from the accused, the spokesperson added.