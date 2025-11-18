Man held for threatening to blow up Bengaluru metro station

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) A 62-year-old man, allegedly suffering from a mental illness, was arrested for sending a bomb threat via email to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), police said on Tuesday.

The accused, residing at a rented house in Belthur near Kadugodi here, had sent the threat email to BMRCL on November 13, at 11.25 pm.

According to police, he warned the metro employees that if they "mentally tortured" his ex-wife after duty hours, he would blow up one of the metro stations here.

Speaking to reporters here, Bengaluru City Police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh an FIR was registered in connection with the incident and the suspect was secured.

"He appeared to be mentally unsound and has been further referred to NIMHANS,” he said The threat was later declared a hoax, they said.

Based on the complaint of a BMRCL official, a case was registered under section 351 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Wilson Garden police station and an investigation was launched, he said. PTI AMP ROH