Man held for torturing 4-year-old stepson to death

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his four-year-old stepson by subjecting him to severe physical torture in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said.

The accused, identified as Dilshad, was arrested late Monday night and a case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Chitalsar police station, he said.

The child's mother married the accused after separation from her first husband. After the marriage, she brought her minor son, Mohammad Aryan, from Kolkata a few weeks ago. According to police, her new husband was reportedly unaware of the child from the previous marriage until she brought the child here.

This created tension between the couple. Dilshad was unhappy with the presence of the child and refused to take his responsibility, the police official said.

After the child's demise, the police on Sunday registered a case of accidental death. However, the autopsy report revealed that the child had been subjected to severe physical abuse. It also revealed that his rib and bone were broken at multiple points and there were internal injuries in his abdomen. Following this, a case of murder was registered.

Further investigation into the case was underway.