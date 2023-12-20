Man held for transporting banned tobacco products worth Rs 13 lakh

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Police seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 12.95 lakh after intercepting a transport vehicle in Bhiwandi city in Thane district and arrested a 35-year-old man, an official said on Wednesday.

He said Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials intercepted the vehicle in Navi Basti area of Bhiwandi on Tuesday and seized banned tobacco products.

The arrested accused is a resident of Byculla in Mumbai.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and FDA Act. PTI COR NSK