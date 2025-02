Palghar, Feb 21 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Palghar for a series of truck battery thefts, a police official said on Friday.

The probe began after four batteries worth Rs 38,000 were stolen from trucks along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on January 24 this year, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told reporters.

A probe led to the arrest of Vikramgad resident Kiran Girhane (31), from whom 46 batteries worth Rs 8.77 lakh were recovered, he said. PTI COR BNM