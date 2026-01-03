Man held for trying to blacken face of organising committee member at Marathi literary meet

Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was detained on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly tried to blacken the face of an office-bearer of the organising committee of the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (all-India Marathi literary meet) at Satara.

Vinod Kulkarni, the working president of the organising committee, was attacked at the venue of the literary meet which began on Friday.

"A person named Sandip Jadhav tried to hurl some black substance at Kulkarni. Jadhav is not associated with any outfit but is known for staging protests over issues pertaining to farmers," said Tushar Doshi, Superintendent of Police, Satara.

The reason behind his act was being investigated but he was apparently upset over the government not waiving farm loans, the official said.

"A case is being registered against him," the SP said. PTI SPK KRK