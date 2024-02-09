Man held for trying to break open ATM in Delhi's Jafrabad

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to break open an ATM in Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

An official of the command room of the Delhi Police said that they got a call at 2.32 am in the intervening night of February 1 and 2 from the officials of a private bank in Mumbai that a man was trying to break open an ATM.

"Soon the matter was informed to the beat in-charge of the concerned area. Different teams were rushed to the spot and they apprehended a person within 12 minutes after getting the call," a senior police officer said.

The person nabbed was identified as Abdullah, a resident of Maujpur, police said.

"We recovered two screwdrivers and one bunch of keys from his possession. An FIR was registered against him and further investigation into the matter was started," the officer said. PTI BM AS AS AS