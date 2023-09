Palghar, Sep 27 (PTI) A man has been detained for allegedly posing as an auditor and conducting an "audit" at the central booking office located on the premises of Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, a GRP official said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, the man acted as a proxy for his wife who is the auditor, he said.

A complaint has been lodged with the police and the process to register an offence is underway, the official added. PTI COR NSK