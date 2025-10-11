Man held for trying to induce people to convert to Christianity in UP's Ballia: Police

Ballia (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Police in this Uttar Pradesh district arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly attempting to induce people to convert to Christianity by offering them money, jobs and housing, and inciting them to break idols of Hindu deities, officials said.

Accused Alok Kumar (27) is a resident of Mau district, they added.

According to police, a man named Harikeval got a complaint lodged at the Bhimpura police station on Friday, alleging that Kumar is propagating the Christian faith in his village and offering money, jobs and houses to the villagers as inducements to convert.

Furthermore, Kumar was reportedly "inciting them to break idols of Hindu deities", the complainant alleged.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bhimpura, Hitesh Kumar, said based on the complaint, a case was registered against Kumar under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh confirmed on Saturday that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail after the completion of all legal formalities.