Panaji, Oct 16 (PTI) Goa Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man from Calangute for allegedly trying to sell 6 kg ganja worth Rs 6.10 lakh, an official said.

The accused, N V Krishna Reddy, is a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

He was nabbed when he was about to deliver the consignment of cannabis to his clients near the Dolphin Circle area, about one km away from the Calangute beach.

Reddy is being interrogated and a case would be registered, the official said. PTI RPS NSK