Man held for trying to vandalise Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar

Amritsar, Jan 26 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly attempted to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple, officials said.

Advertisment

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested the accused after registering an FIR, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media in which the man could be seen climbing up the statue using a long steel ladder carrying a hammer.

Former Punjab minister Raj Kumar has urged police to take stringent action against the accused, saying the matter should be probed thoroughly, especially since it took place on Republic Day. PTI JMS SUN ARI