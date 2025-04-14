Man held for vandalising BR Ambedkar's statue in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly damaging BR Ambedkar's statue in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Monday.

The statue installed outside Datwas sub tehsil office was partially damaged. The matter came to to light when people gathered there to pay tributes to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Locals held a protest, demanding the arrest of the accused. Following this, police swung into action and arrested Laxman Raigar, who had damaged the statue on Sunday night. PTI SDA NB